Mike Pence: Trump 'Has Every Right to Criticize' Other Branches of Government - NBC News

    "The president of the United States has every right to criticize the other two branches of government,"

    He certainly does. It is also his right to do so in a gratuitously offensive manner as he often does in his continuing effort to insult, belittle, humiliate, intimidate and, if possible, destroy anyone who dares to disagree with him on even the most insignificant matters. But having the right to do something does not make it advisable to do it. He also has the right to perform brain surgery on himself, but I would advise against it (only because we would then have Pence for a president). He may have beaten spineless Republicans, whose only guiding principle is partisan advantage, into submission. He will not bully the federal judiciary.

